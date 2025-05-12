Trial for woman accused of assaulting a toddler with a pizza cutter rescheduled for June

(ABC 6 News) – Andrianna Newburn’s trial was rescheduled for June 2.

She is currently scheduled to appear for another pretrial hearing May 27.

(ABC 6 News) — After months of failed pleas and court motions, the trial of 26-year-old Andrianna Newburn is finally set to get underway.

Newburn faces assault charges after allegedly attacking a toddler under the age of 2 with a pizza cutter last year while working at a Rochester day care center.

According to court documents, the incident to place on June 13, 2024, when Newburn got into an argument with a coworker and allegedly began making threats with the pizza cutter and used it on the coworker’s daughter.

Newburn allegedly cut the toddler’s legs and face, leaving what was described as a large laceration on her right cheek.

Newburn was immediately taken into custody, and nearly a year later, jury selection for her trial will begin on Tuesday.

The delays have come because after the incident, Newburn was charged with 1st-degree and 2nd-degree assault after police confirmed the toddler needed surgery.

About a month later in July 2024, Newburn was scheduled to plead guilty to 2nd- and 5th-degree assault, but she was not able to give an account of the assault that matched the victim’s account.

In 2025, Newburn was found competent to stand trial, which was set for March 26, but that was later postponed.

Just last week, Judge Lisa Hayne denied the prosecution’s last-minute motion to seek an aggravated sentence, and the case is now set to move forward.

Following a state investigation, the daycare center where Newburn worked was cleared of any wrongdoing in the incident.

