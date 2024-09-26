New York City mayor facing criminal charges

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — He is the mayor of the biggest city in the country, and as of Thursday, Eric Adams is also the first sitting New York City mayor to face criminal charges.

A 57-page indictment was unsealed on Thursday, and in it, Adams is accused of bribery, solicitation of illegal foreign campaign contributions, wire fraud, and conspiracy to commit wire fraud.

Adams has called the accusations against him entirely false, accusing officials of leaking the indictment before his attorney was informed.

Adams is scheduled to be arraigned on Friday.