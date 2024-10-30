New voting laws in effect this year in Minnesota

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — When you head to the polls next Tuesday, you’ll probably notice some changes to the voting process.

That is because there are some new election laws now in effect.

Minnesota now has automatic voter registration, meaning eligible voters who apply for or renew a state ID will automatically be registered to vote.

Also new this year, the state is increasing language access. All voting locations are required to have voting instructions available in Hmong, Spanish, and Somali. Some precincts will also have translated sample ballots and translation services.

Minnesota Secretary of State Steve Simon says all of these changes are designed to make it more convenient to vote.

“Going back decades in Minnesota, we have always said we don’t want to make voting an obstacle course. We want to make it accessible. We want to make it easy to understand for people who are eligible to vote,” Simon said.