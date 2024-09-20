New testimony in Coast Guard’s review of Titan implosion

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — It’s day four of testimony in the OceanGate Titan submersible investigation.

The sub imploded last year on the way to the Titanic shipwreck and killed all five people onboard.

This week’s hearings gave new details about the sub’s mechanical issues. A former worker at OceanGate claimed it malfunctioned just days before its final dive while a volunteer with the company offered emotional words saying there was nothing out of the ordinary on the day of the dive.

The hearings are expected to continue through next week.