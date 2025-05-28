New team takes over wildfire fights in northern Minnesota

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — Fires are still scorching northern Minnesota as crews continue to work tirelessly to put them out.

Now, a new team has taken over the wildfire fighting efforts.

The National Incident Management Organization is now fighting both the Jenkins Creek and new Horse River fires.

The organization says the Jenkins Creek fire has burned over 16,000 acres and is now 84% contained.

The Horse River fire is in the boundary waters and has burned around 25 acres, but it is 0% contained as of Wednesday night.

Crews on the ground say rough terrain makes fighting these fires particularly difficult.

Meanwhile, the Camp House fire is over 90% contained.