New snowplow drivers go through training

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — Some new snowplow drivers are preparing for the snow to fall.

On Thursday, we got an inside look at the new training program at the state fairgrounds.

Drivers drove through a closed course with obstacles to prep them for when there is actually snow on the roads.

Organizers say about 75-80 new drivers were trained in Thursday’s event.