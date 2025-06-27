New security technology arrives at MSP Airport

(ABC 6 News) — New security technology is being used at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport.

It’s called Enhanced Passenger Processing and is said to help people who are planning international trips.

When travelers go through customs, instead of going up to the desk, they’ll walk up to a screen. It will automatically take their picture and do a biometric scan of their face to compare with a photo on file, like a passport.

A customs officer will still ask a few questions, but then travelers will be on their way.

“You’re not having to hand a passport, they have to flip the page open, look at a picture, look at you. It takes time to do that, especially if you’re coming with your family, or someone who has maybe a language barrier issue,” said Public Affairs Officer Steven Bansbach.

Travelers won’t have to sign up for anything ahead of time; it’s available for anyone who wants to use it.

If you don’t want to use it, you can still go through the regular screening process.