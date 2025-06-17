New scholarships for Minnesotans looking to start nonprofits

(ABC 6 News) – The SE MN Chapter of the Association and Fundraising Professionals has announced scholarships for emerging fundraising professionals.

These new opportunities are open to individuals in the new professional, associate, young professional, and small nonprofit organization membership categories.

The program provides a year of complimentary AFP Global and local Chapter membership dues to support the development of future leaders in the fundraising field.

Interested candidates must complete a brief online membership form by October 31st, 2025, for a chance to receive their scholarship. More information and the application can be found by clicking here.