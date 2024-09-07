New rules for high school football fans

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — With the start of the high school football season, there are some new rules in place for fans heading out to cheer on their team.

Following a stretch of violence at football games in 2022, including a shooting in Richfield and a fight in Edina, fans at many schools have stricter rules and tighter security.

Additionally, for the first time, the Minnesota State High School Football League is requiring a pre-contest timeout. This means school admins, coaches, and medical teams meet before the game to talk about unique aspects of the game and venue, review emergency plans, and “contest ending procedures.”