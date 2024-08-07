New Rochester affordable housing opening this fall

(ABC 6 News) — Valleyhigh Flats II in Rochester has announced that it has set its opening date for the new its new affordable housing community.

Construction on the building is underway, and Valleyhigh Flats II will open on October 1st.

This will be Velair Property Management’s 12th building in Rochester as the organization continues its efforts to offer affordable housing throughout Minnesota.

Valleyhigh Flats II will have one-, two-, three-, and four-bedroom apartments available.

The 51-unit building will have amenities like in-unit laundry, community room, fitness center, quiet room, package room, EV charging stations, playground, bike racks, and storage rooms.

All utilities except electric are included in monthly rent which ranges from $713 to $2015.