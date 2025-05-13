New Richland man dies after getting trapped inside a grain bin

(ABC 6 News) — On Monday morning, the Waseca County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call for a New Richland man who had gotten trapped inside an overhead grain bin at his farm.

According to WCSO, the man’s wife called for emergency assistance after she was unable to make contact with her husband while he was inside the bin. The bin contained corn.

The victim, 75-year-old Michael Supalla, was pronounced dead at the scene.

WCSO, New Richland Police Department, New Richland Fire & Rescue, Waseca Fire & Rescue, Ellendale Fire & Rescue, and North Memorial Ambulance personnel responded to the scene.