New RFD Fire Chief Mason Pooler excited to get started

(ABC 6 News)- The City of Rochester officially announced Mason Pooler as the new fire chief for the Rochester Fire Department during Monday nights city council meeting.

Overall, Pooler says he is very excited to get started and move to a city like Rochester.

Pooler currently serves as the fire chief in West Allis, Wisconsin. He now will succeed current Rochester chief Eric Kerska, who is set to retire in January.

Pooler talks about what led into the decision to accept the position with RFD saying, “I spent some time in the city. Really grown to appreciate the city and the people at city hall have been great, great ambassadors for the city, and decided that this was the next move for myself and my family and it feels like a second home already.”

January 6th, 2025 is the official date that Pooler will take over as the new chief.