New report reveals population increase in Cerro Gordo County for the first time in a generation

(ABC 6 News) — New estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau reveal that Cerro Gordo County has experienced a population increase for the first time in a generation.

The estimates indicate a rise over the past three years.

As of July of 2024, Cerro Gordo County’s population was reported at 42,493, which was an increase from 42,470 two years ago and 42,408 three years ago, according to the Census estimates.

The figures are based on data from births, deaths, domestic and international migration, and other relevant sources.

“This is a very encouraging trend,” said Mason City Mayor Bill Schickel via a press release. “North Iowa has recently seen a housing boom and has solidified its reputation as a destination for lovers of art, music, and outdoor recreation.”

“We’re thrilled to see positive population growth in Cerro Gordo County, which reflects the increasing number of people choosing to live, work, and play here,” said Lindsey James, Executive Director of Visit Mason City, via a press release. “Our vibrant arts scene, welcoming community, and access to exceptional outdoor amenities continue to make us a destination of choice in the Midwest.”

“All of North Iowa has worked diligently over the last few years to build amenities and make significant improvements that are attractive to current and future residents, said Aaron Burnett, Mason City Administrator via a press release. “Recruiting these potential residents and retaining our young residents are critical steps to ensuring the long-term prosperity of our businesses and communities.”

While the latest census data shows a growth trend, it is important to note that there has been a 1.5% decline in population since the full census conducted in 2020 with the number of deaths consistently exceeding the number of births.

However, there was an increase in international migration with new residents arriving in Cerro Gordo County.

The next full census is scheduled for 2030.

“While there is obviously more work to be done, the trend over the recent trend over the last three years indicates the efforts of Mason City, Clear Lake, and the county are paying off,” Schickel concluded via a press release.