New report on 2022 Hermantown plane crash

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — There is new insight into what caused a deadly plane crash in Hermantown, Minnesota, two years ago.

A new federal report says the pilot lost control because of what they are calling “spatial disorientation.”

Spatial disorientation is when a pilot cannot tell where the plane is relative to the ground. The report also says fatigue may have been a factor.

All three people on board the plane were killed, and they were all from Burnsville.