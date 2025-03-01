New push to repeal nuclear moratorium in Minnesota

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — In Minnesota, there is a new push to allow more nuclear power plants in the state.

The Coalition for Minnesota Nuclear sent a letter to state leaders asking them to “act now” and lift the state’s moratorium on new nuclear power plants.

This comes as the state has a goal of going carbon neutral in 2040.

“It’s not just getting to 100% by 2040. You have to stay there, and our existing nuclear plants, even though they’re in pretty good shape, they’re not going to last forever,” said Generation Atomic Executive Director Eric Meyer.

Currently, there are three Xcel Energy nuclear reactors helping power Minnesota.

Republicans overwhelmingly support repealing Minnesota’s nuclear moratorium, but DFL lawmakers say they’ll take their direction from the Prairie Island Indian Community.

“Prairie Island has had a front row seat to the nation’s failed nuclear storage policy,” said Blake Johnson of the Prairie Island Indian Community. “We don’t know when or if the waste is ever moved.”

A 1994 law authorized that storage and set the moratorium.

“There is great uncertainty over the means and costs of disposing of radioactive wastes,” wrote lawmakers, saying that cost warranted the ban.

Previous attempts to lift the moratorium in recent years have failed.

For now, the bill is moving through the committee process.