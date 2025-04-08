New push for emergency service funding across Minnesota

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — In an industry where just seconds can mean the difference between life and death, there is an urgent push underway to support funding for emergency services across Minnesota.

EMS workers are asking lawmakers for $50 million, saying outdated funding systems, low Medicaid reimbursement, and workforce shortages are threatening 911 response times.

There was a similar push last spring when the legislature ultimately signed a bill to provide $30 million in short-term emergency aid.

However, that funding was only about a quarter of what they asked for last year.

“This translates to longer wait times for critical care, especially for rural areas where distance is already an issue,” said Minnesota Ambulance Association President Michael Juntunen. “We cannot allow this vital safety net to unravel.”

EMS workers say they are also asking lawmakers to increase Medicare reimbursement rates.