New project starts today on Olmsted County State Aid Highway 25

(ABC 6 News) – Olmsted County Public Works is starting a bituminous preservation project on County State Aid Highway (CSAH) 25 on Thursday, July 10th.

Work will include reclaiming the existing bituminous road, repaving, and installing new pavement markers and rumble strips. Traffic will be maintained and controlled using flagging operations during this time.

The project is expected to be finished by the end of July, weather permitting. Existing closures on CSAH 25 and CSAH 5 are expected to remain through the duration of this project.

Olmsted County Public Works is also reminding drivers to travel with caution. Never enter a road blocked with barriers or cones, reduce your speed, and proceed with caution when driving through work zones.