New polling shows enthusiasm for both presidential candidates

(ABC 6 News) — New polling from ABC News shows enthusiasm for both presidential candidates Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.

The polling shows Harris leads the way among all adults with 48% while Trump sits at 39%. However, polling from swing states Pennsylvania and Wisconsin shows Harris and Trump are essentially tied while Harris holds a six-point lead in Minnesota.

Republican Vice President nominee J.D. Vance heads to Nevada on Tuesday while Trump is slated to go back to Pennsylvania on Wednesday for the first time since the assassination attempt.

On the other side, the Democrats could officially make Harris their presidential nominee this week.