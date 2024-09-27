New poll shows how Iowans feel about their Senators

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — A new poll from the Des Moines Register shows how Iowans are feeling about their Senators.

The poll shows 48% approval of Senator Chuck Grassley while his disapproval rating sits at 43%. 80% of Republicans approve of Grassley while 81% of Democrats disapprove.

As for Senator Joni Ernst, her approval hovers around 47% while her disapproval rating is 41%. Ernst has a 70% approval rating from her fellow Republicans and 75% disapproval from Democrats in Iowa.