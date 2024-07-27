New poll displays where Minnesotans stand on the Trump-Harris race

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — On Friday night, we learned more about where Minnesotans stand on the race for the White House.

With just about 100 days before the election, a new KSTP SurveyUSA poll sheds light on the race.

The poll suggests that Kamala Harris, the presumptive Democratic nominee, has a 10-point lead over Republican Donald Trump, 50% to 40%. Meanwhile, 4% preferred another candidate, and 5% remain undecided. The poll is listed with a 4.4% margin of error.

This comes after June’s poll, the final poll of the Biden-Trump race that took place before the debate, and it showed that Biden had a six-point lead over Trump, 47% to 41%. In that poll, 6% of people who participated preferred another candidate while 7% remained undecided.