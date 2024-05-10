New plea hearing scheduled in Austin fatal crash case

(ABC 6 News) – A new plea hearing has been scheduled in place of Darin Douglas Finley’s vehicular homicide trial May 20, according to Minnesota court records.

Darin Douglas Finley, 37, had previously pleaded guilty in the death of 41-year-old Melissa Rack.

He withdrew his guilty plea after Judge Jeffery Kritzer refused to sentence Finley to probation, citing his failure to report the crash or call for aid on Dec. 30, 2022.

RELATED: Austin man withdraws guilty plea in fatal crash, will go to trial in May – ABC 6 News – kaaltv.com

Finley appeared for a pretrial hearing Friday, May 10, after which Minnesota court records indicated he would appear for a plea hearing, instead of a trial May 20.

A new plea agreement had not been publicly filed Friday afternoon.