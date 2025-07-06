New Pavilion dedicated in Harmony

The community in Harmony is celebrating the dedication of the Bruce Bigalk Memorial Pavilion.

(ABC 6 News) – The community in Harmony is celebrating the dedication of the Bruce Bigalk Memorial Pavilion.

It’s a beautiful new space located in Trailhead Park, right next to the splash pad.

The pavilion has a timeline telling the story of the Harmony Trail Committee, which was organized in 1989, and highlights the construction of the Harmony-Preston Valley State Trail from 1995 to 1997.

“We honored Bruce Bigalk, who was very instrumental in acquiring meeting with landowners and those landowners that gave us permission to purchase their land very grateful for them because without them it would not exist.” said Vicky Tribon, the chairperson of the Harmony-Preston Valley State Trail.

The 18-mile trail connects the communities of Harmony and Preston with the Root River State Trail.

The Pavilion is set to become a favorite gathering spot for events, picnics, and everyday fun.