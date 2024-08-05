New owl at Jay C. Hormel Nature Center in Austin

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — In Austin, there is a new owl at the Jay C. Hormel Nature Center.

The owl, Cedar, was found by the nature center after 18 months of searching for an animal that could not be returned to the wild but also was young and impressionable enough to be trained.

Cedar was found just outside Tulsa, Oklahoma, recovering from a damaged wing.

Visitors can see the new owl Monday-Friday from 9AM to 5 PM.