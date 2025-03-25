New online resource allows people to report fraud in state government

(ABC 6 News) — There are new online resources for whistle blowers wanting to prevent fraud in Minnesota.

The House Fraud Prevention and State Agency Oversight Committee, which was formed this session, focuses on fraud, waste, and abuse in state government programs.

Now, the committee has announced a new online portal that allows anyone to report fraud.

Governor Tim Walz and GOP lawmakers presented two different antifraud packages this session.

Republicans and Democrats will have to compromise on one plan before the session ends in May.