New Olmsted Medical Center opens in Owatonna

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — Two years in the making, the City of Owatonna is finally saying hello to a new hospital.

On Monday, Olmsted Medical Center opened to the public, and it will have everything from family medicine, to women’s health care, and even some surgeries.

The goal is to lower the burden on other local centers and give more people access to medical care.

“It’s really exciting for us in the community. This is part of our growth here and adding another medical provider but also just a great corporate business citizen that wants to bring services to our community. We’re really really excited about that,” said Brad Meier of the Owatonna Chamber of Commerce.

The new hospital is part of a bigger plan for OMC to bring more services to Owatonna in the next five years.

“We’re not viewing this as a pipeline to Rochester. We’re viewing it as an opportunity to take care of Owatonna patients in Owatonna,” said James Hoffman of OMC.

The first day of services will take place on Tuesday, and it is already fully booked.

The clinic is open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on weekdays.