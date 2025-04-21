New Olmsted County Attorney officially sworn in on Monday

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events, late-breaking stories and weather updates are provided by the ABC 6 News Team.

(ABC 6 News) – Michael Walters was officially sworn in as the new Olmsted County Attorney on Monday morning, Olmsted County posted on Facebook.

Walters was appointed to the role on April 15 by the Olmsted County Board of Commissioners following the retirement of Mark Ostrem in March.

Walters will now serve as the Olmsted County Attorney through January 2027.