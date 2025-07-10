New Mower County trail offers glimpse into Minnesota’s past

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) – Along a gravel road to the north of its namesake, the Grand Meadow Chert Quarry (or Wanhi Yukan as its known in the Dakota language) is surrounded by farmland – an oasis of prairie and overgrown oak savannah.

The site is a part of Minnesota’s indigenous history, and one that archaeologists have spent years looking for.

“It is a site where indigenous people would have mined for chert, or flint, to make into stone tools,” says the Mower County Historical Society’s executive director, Randal Forster.

Tools like spear and arrow heads, knives, and most commonly animal hide scrapers.

For years these Grand Meadow chert tools were found across southern Minnesota and surrounding states, the oldest dating back 8,000 years ago, with no apparent origin.

That is until 1952, when a local resident and amateur archaeologist, Maynard Green, realized what the site and reached out to the state archaeologist to let them know.

It would take another 30 years for anyone to come down though, when archaeologist Tom Trow would confirm Green’s suspicions.

“We could see just rolling landscape,” Trow says of coming upon the site for the first time. “Everything that wasn’t a hole in the ground was the backfill pile from that hole, so it was just ridges of dirt around deep holes. One after another after another, almost 100 of them. It was pretty stunning.”

The site’s preservation is largely thanks to the oak trees and other overgrowth that farmers valued more than turning the roughly eight acres of woods into more farmland.

Now decades later and after working closely with nearby Dakota tribal groups, the site has been developed into a publicly accessible park to connect people with their history and the land beneath them.

“People come in and have a strong sense of connectedness to the earth here, it’s a very special place in that sense,” says Trow. “There aren’t many places in Minnesota where you can actually see the evidence of 12,000 years of Native American presence.”

Multiple groups have already toured the site with Trow and the Mower County Historical Society.

“Everyone kind of has a little different sense of what it means to them,” says Forster. “So I think that’s valuable to the historical perspective too.”

The trails are open every day from dusk to dawn, and the MCHS has more information at their museum in Austin.