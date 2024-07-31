New MN seatbell laws to go in effect on Thursday

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News)- Starting on Thursday, all infants two years old and under need to be in a rear facing car seat.

It’s a modified law in Minnesota starting August 1st. The law changed, we’re told, to align better with child safety studies.

Brenda Pohlman is a child safety technician in Filmore County. She offers advice to parents to make sure kids get strapped in safely.

“The reason we want them to be rear facing longer is because we know that it helps to reduce serious injuries specifically internal organ injuries and head trauma when they are rear facing,” said Pohlman.

But it’s not just infants. Kids must stay in the backseat up until the age of 13 as well.

“Kids, their bodies are fragile. They haven’t developed fully. They’re still growing and developing those muscles and their bones, so they are just not as strong as adults are, to take in the impact of what would happen if that airbag deploys and they are in the front seat,” said Tara Helm, the Community Programs and Occupant Protection Manager for the MN Safety Council.

Not only do car seats need to be secured, but of course children as well. And it’s a marathon, not a sprint to the next size up.

“With car seats, it’s better if you can keep them in that seat until they maxed it out, either in the height or weight limit, and that’s going to be best practice for keeping them restrained,” said Helm.

You should always make sure the booster seat is the right size for your child and always check they are completely strapped in before hitting the road.