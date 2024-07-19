New Minnesota seat belt law takes effect in 2 weeks

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — A new seat belt law will take place in Minnesota two weeks from now.

Drivers with children under the age of 18 in the car will be required to have them restrained with a seat belt or in a child safety seat.

According to DPS, seat rules for children will now be age specific rather than based on the child’s size. Additionally, the booster seat requirement will go up from age 8 to age 9.