New Minnesota laws set to go into effect August 1st

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) – Some new Minnesota laws go into effect on Thursday, and they have to deal with parental leave, swatting, and straw purchases.

Effective on the August 1st, buying a gun for someone who can’t legally own one now becomes a felony instead of a gross misdemeanor.

This aims to keep more firearms out of the hands of people who legally cannot possess them.

Another action that will become a felony is swatting.

This is when someone makes false emergency calls to first responders.

For parental leave, employers have to keep providing health insurance and other benefits while employees are on pregnancy or parental leave.

Staying with work, employers can now use saliva tests for drug and alcohol screening of job applicants and employees.

To help combat cyberattacks, a new law will require institutions to put in place a cybersecurity program to help against data breaches.

To read up on the laws coming to the state, click HERE.