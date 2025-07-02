New Minnesota boating law will require operator permits

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) – A new law went into effect Tuesday requiring some Minnesota lake lovers to have a new permit to drive their boat, with more people joining the ranks over the next couple of years.

Young boaters are the first target of the new law aimed at increasing safety on what the DNR says are increasingly congested waterways.

Among it’s 10,000 lakes, Minnesota has about 650,000 boats, says DNR boating law administrator Capt. Adam Block.

“We have a lot of motorized boats and yes we have a lot of lakes, but the lakes that people like to frequent are the same,” he says “So, user conflict on the waterways is kind of something that we hear all too often about.”

The new requirements though hope to cut down on that conflict.

Previously, only youth aged 12-17 were required to have a permit to operate a watercraft.

Now, everyone aged 12-21 will need that permit, and each year that age group will expand to include more people.

Age requirements for new boating licenses:

Anyone born after June 30, 2004 – Starts July 1, 2025

Anyone born after June 30, 2000 – Starts July 1, 2026

Anyone born after June 30, 1996 – Starts July 1, 2027

Anyone born after June 30, 1987 – Starts July 1, 2028

Capt. Block says the education will help increase safety among boaters.

“You know we don’t have road signs, we don’t have traffic lanes for people to operate within,” he says. “So knowing what a buoy means, where to drive, where not to drive, we hope is going to help us decrease the amount of complaints and the incidents and fatalities that we’re seeing.”

However, some boaters aren’t as pleased with the new law.

Tom Crowe of Eyota has been on the water for decades as a fisherman.

Though he won’t be required to get the permit even when it’s fully rolled out, he doesn’t think it should be applied to everyone, especially if they already have plenty of experience.

“You know, 16 year olds up to you know whatever 18 or so, should go through a course or have some training,” Crowe says, “but somebody that’s been on the water for 30 years I don’t think it’s necessary.”

Those at the DNR say even experience isn’t always enough.

“Having them actually take the time to learn exactly what the different buoy configurations are, who gets the right of way,” says Block. “This is going to hopefully prevent some of those incidents.”

Other changes with this new law also include decreasing the age limit on jet ski use from 14 to 12 and requiring anyone renting a watercraft to be 18 years or older.

For a full breakdown of the new requirements, click here.

Editor’s Note: This article has been updated, clarifying that some adults will be exempt from the new boating permit law.