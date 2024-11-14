New “Mini Golf and Chairs” exhibit opens at the Rochester Art Center

(ABC 6 News) — A new exhibit is now open at the Rochester Art Center. However, this one has an added twist, and anyone who goes to check it out will also get in a little practice on the green.

The exhibit is called “Mini Golf and Chairs.” It features a mix of chairs created by world-renowned architects, and a mini golf course designed by regional artists.

The goal is to learn about the history of modern chairs and share meaningful memories.

“To play golf and have fun with friends, family, and their co-workers, and to think about how design creates space for us to do create things and experience daily lives in a lot of different ways,” said Pamela Hugdahl, the executive director for Rochester Art Center.

The exhibit will be open through May of next year.