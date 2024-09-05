New measure could change how a Lt. Governor is chosen in Iowa

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — Iowa voters may be changing how a new Lieutenant Governor is chosen.

A proposed constitutional amendment would allow the current governor to choose the new second in command. Currently, a line of succession is in place, placing the Iowa Senate President next in line.

This comes after Lt. Gov. Adam Gregg announced he is stepping down this week to become the state’s Bankers Association’s new CEO and President.

Related: Iowa Lt. Gov. resigns

Gregg’s replacement is Senator Amy Sinclair.