New leaders will take over Rochester Salvation Army

(ABC 6 News) – The Rochester Salvation Army announced on Thursday that new leadership will take over starting on June 29, 2025.

Captains Michael and Kelly Hanton will take the helm, replacing Majors Cornell and Candace Voeller, who are being appointed to new leadership positions in Budapest, Hungary.

Mike and Kelly come most recently from the Salvation Army in Hoffman Estates, Illinois, just outside Chicago. There, they serve at the Salvation Army Territorial Headquarters.

Captain Kelly Hanton said in a statement “We look forward to getting to know the Rochester community and serving its residents to the best of our ability.”