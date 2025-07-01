The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) – Several new laws take effect in Minnesota and Iowa on Tuesday, July 1st, dealing with safety on the roads and out on the water.

New Laws in Minnesota

Starting today, boaters from 12 to 20 years old will now need a “watercraft operators permit” to drive a boat. There is a grace period right now, but all young boaters will need one by 2028 when full enforcement starts. The DNR says the law will ensure everyone knows what they’re doing when out on the water.

Another law requires entertainment venues to give our free water at ticketed events with over 100 people. It also lets people bring in a sealed bottle of water or an empty one to fill up. There can be limits on bottle types and size though.

There is also a law allowing motorcyclists to move between cars in slow-moving or stopped traffic.

Minnesota will also become the 13th state to legalize terramation, or “human composting.” The process transforms human remains into nutrient-rich soil.

News Laws in Iowa

Starting today, Iowans are required to be hands-free drivers. That means that any device that is not hands-free or voice-activated illegal while behind the wheel. For the first six months, drivers caught violating this law will receive a warning. By January, they will get a fine.

Iowa is also cracking down on gender ideology, by stripping gender identity protections from the state’s civil rights code.

Students will have a new hurdle to clear if they want to graduate. High Schoolers will need to take a civics test in order to graduate.

Iowa is also dropping the minimum age of people allowed to carry a handgun from 21 down to 18.