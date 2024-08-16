New law in Iowa hopes to keep kids in class

By KAALTV

Keeping kids in class

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — A new law in Iowa is looking to keep kids in the classroom.

Last session, a new law was created to address what state leaders saw as “chronic absenteeism” after a report saw about 25% of kids in the state are chronically absent from school.

Before, if a student had been gone more than 10% of the quarter, parents and the County Attorney’s Office were notified.

Now, if a student misses more than 15%, the district meets with both the student and their parents to find a solution. At 20%, the issue is then brought to the County Attorney’s Office.