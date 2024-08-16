New law in Iowa hopes to keep kids in class

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — A new law in Iowa is looking to keep kids in the classroom.

Last session, a new law was created to address what state leaders saw as “chronic absenteeism” after a report saw about 25% of kids in the state are chronically absent from school.

Before, if a student had been gone more than 10% of the quarter, parents and the County Attorney’s Office were notified.

Now, if a student misses more than 15%, the district meets with both the student and their parents to find a solution. At 20%, the issue is then brought to the County Attorney’s Office.