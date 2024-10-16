New law change helps patients with hearing aid insurance coverage

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — A St. Paul audiology clinic says a recent state law change is helping more patients.

For years, insurance companies were only required to cover hearing aids for kids, leaving adults to pay out of pocket for hearing loss correction.

That changed last year.

Audiologists say since the new state law took effect, the clinic has seen a 54% increase in adults under 60 coming in for hearing aids.

Within the last couple years, the FDA approved a new category of hearing aids that can be bought over the counter. It’s another move to improve accessibility for adults with hearing loss.