New Iowa laws taking effect July 1

(ABC 6 News) — Starting next Tuesday, July 1, there are some new laws going into effect in Iowa.

One of these laws is a hands-free driving law, banning anyone from using their phones while behind the wheel. You can still use voice activated features, but if an officer sees you holding a phone, you will be given a warning.

That changes in January when tickets and fines will be given.

As the Fourth of July approaches, a new fireworks law will prevent cities and counties from banning or limiting fireworks on July 3 or July 4 as well as December 31.

State laws that ban selling fireworks to kids and displaying fireworks without local permission still are in effect.