New invasive species in Minnesota

(ABC 6 News) — A new invasive species has been spotted in Minnesota.

That species is the Elm Zigzag Sawfly, found in Minneapolis on the University of Minnesota campus. The Minnesota Department of Agriculture says the invasive insect feeds on the leaves of elm trees, creating a zigzag pattern on them.

If you see the insect, you are asked to report it to the Minnesota Department of Agriculture.