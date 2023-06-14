New improvements to the Rochester Boys and Girls Club

(ABC 6 News) – The Boy and Girls Club of Rochester unveiled its new teen center.

The newly renovated room features brand new furniture, gaming consoles, foosball and a pool. Leaders at the boys and girls club say it’s a much-needed upgrade for teens.

“We’ve had a teen center for a long time, but being able to refresh it and sort of open this space up a little bit has made it what the teens are saying as more welcoming space, it’s more inviting and then feel a little more at home an comfortable and we are starting to see more and more kids starting to spend their time here,” Boys and Girls Club of Rochester CEO Chad Campbell said.

Mayo Clinic, the Rochester Area Foundation and Altra Federal Credit Union helped donated to remodel the teen center.