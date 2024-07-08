New Hope man takes option of court trial, instead of jury verdict in kidnapping case

(ABC 6 News) – A New Hope man arrested after several Jan. 30 incidents in NW Rochester opted for a court trial, not a jury trial, this week.

Roderick Malone, 42, was formally charged with kidnapping–to facilitate felony or flight; victim under age 16 in late May, after allegedly attempting to enter a woman’s parked car, then allegedly taking a child from Gibbs Elementary School.

RELATED: New Hope man officially charged with depriving person of custodial rights, burglary – ABC 6 News – kaaltv.com

Shortly after the first two incidents, Malone was arrested and charged with 1st-degree burglary–assault person in building; depriving a parent or custodian of parental rights–refuse to return minor; domestic assault; and fleeing law enforcement in a motor vehicle after allegedly dragging a woman into a home and assaulting her there, then fleeing pursuing officers with the child.

Malone was found competent to stand trial on all charges in early May.

The Olmsted County Attorney’s Office filed a notice of intent to seek an aggravated sentence against Malone July 1, citing an alleged history of domestic assault charges and calls.

Malone appeared in court for jury selection Monday, July 8, and waived his right to a jury trial. Instead, his case will be presented directly to judge Lisa Hayne, who will determine the verdict.

Malone’s court trial will commence July 9.

Malone has several other pending cases in Olmsted County Court from October of 2023– a 1st-degree burglary charge; a 5th-degree assault and disorderly conduct case; and 2nd-degree burglary and 4th-degree property damage charges from the same month.