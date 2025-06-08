New Family Resource Center hosts open house

After officially launching in March, Family Service Rochester's new Family Resource Center has already served over 100 families.

(ABC 6 News) – After officially launching in March, Family Service Rochester’s new Family Resource Center has already served over 100 families.

Hoping to get the word out to more families who might be in the need of help, the center welcomed the community of all ages for some fun on Saturday, offering free food, games for the little ones and guided tours of the space.

“Our family advocates are here to be able to support families who are experiencing barriers to access different types of resources in the community to be able to relieve some of that pressure and that stress,” said Kelli DeCook, director of Child Welfare Service, of Family Service Rochester.

With an emphasis on teaching parents how to help their child grow, providing help for families applying for housing or assistance with diapers or food, the center’s goal is to get struggling families to break through the barriers to a happy home environment.

If your family would like to learn more about the resource center, as well as what is offered, you can click here.