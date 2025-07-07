New docuseries on Jodi Huisentruit disappearance releases first trailer

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — A new docuseries focusing on the disappearance of Jodi Huisentruit named “Her Last Broadcast: The Abduction of Jodi Huisentruit” released its first trailer on Monday.

The docuseries will premiere exclusively on Hulu next Tuesday, July 15.

The series includes more than 20 never before seen interviews with the former Mason City morning anchor’s friends, family, and former colleagues 30 years after she disappeared.

ABC 6 News will feature more exclusive looks at the series over the next week plus an interview with those behind its making.