New documents detail MSP’s internal investigation into Shane Roper

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — Newly obtained documents from the Minnesota State Patrol detail the internal investigation into former trooper Shane Roper after a crash that took the life of 18-year-old Olivia Flores.

Related: New details of fatal crash involving State Trooper revealed in search warrant

Related: Details of Trooper Roper’s on-duty crashes revealed in personnel file

Roper’s bosses at the State Patrol say on the day of Olivia’s death he broke MSP’s oath to protect the safety of everyone on Minnesota roads.

Related: State trooper charged with manslaughter no longer employed by Minnesota State Patrol

They say Roper was reckless when he sped after a driver who allegedly committed a traffic violation without activating his emergency lights.

Roper was traveling at almost twice the speed limit, and the internal investigation points out that he was familiar with the area and should have known his actions that day posed serious risk to other drivers.

The internal investigation led to Roper losing his job as a state trooper, and now, he is facing a jury trial after being charged with criminal vehicular homicide in Olivia Flores’ death.

Roper’s next court date is set for November 21st.

The full documents can be viewed below: