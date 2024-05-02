New DHS campaign aims to fight online child exploitation

In 2023, the National Center for Missing and Exploited children received 36 million reports of child sexual abuse material online.

(ABC 6 News-) In 2023, the National Center for Missing and Exploited children received 36 million reports of child sexual abuse material online.

Online child sexual exploitation and abuse (CSEA) is a threat to all children and teens who use the internet, and that’s why the Department of Homeland Security has launched “Know 2 Protect,” a national ad campaign designed to combat online predators through education, intervention and prevention.

A number of new resources are available for kids, parents and law enforcement at the Know 2 Protect website, all aimed at curbing the online exploitation of children and minors.