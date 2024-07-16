New details of fatal crash involving State Trooper revealed in search warrant

(ABC 6 News) — A search warrant for the three vehicles involved in the fatal crash involving State Trooper Shane Roper revealed Roper was reportedly going 70 mph at the time of the crash impact.

The May 18 crash killed 18-year-old Olivia Flores just weeks before she was set to graduate and left several others injured.

Roper, who had a ride along passenger in his car at the time of the crash, was travelling eastbound on Highway 14 entering from Highway 52.

The ride along passenger told officers that Roper was trying to catch up to a speed and seatbelt violator and had a green light through the intersection at Highway 14 and Memorial Parkway, where the crash happened.

The Ford Focus was turning left into Apache Mall when Roper struck the vehicle, according to the search warrant.

Roper was reportedly travelling at 83 mph when he entered the intersection. At the time of impact with the Ford Focus, GPS data from the squad camera showed that he was going about 70 mph, according to court documents.

After the initial crash, the two vehicles then crashed into a third car that was waiting to turn right from Apache Mall onto Highway 14.

Roper has not given a statement to the Rochester Police Department about the crash, according to the search warrant.

Roper was placed on administrative leave following the crash and on July 9, he was charged with five felonies: 2nd-degree manslaughter–culpable negligence creating unreasonable risk; criminal vehicular homicide–operate motor vehicle in grossly negligent manner; three counts of criminal vehicular operation–substantial bodily harm.

Roper is scheduled to appear in Olmsted County Court for his initial appearance on Aug. 29.