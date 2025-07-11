New dental clinic opens in Rochester to offer care to more underserved children

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) – Children’s Dental Health Services has long made a name for itself over the last 19 years, serving more than 4,000 kids across southern Minnesota annually through its school-based, mobile, and permanent location services. A new permanent site in Rochester, though, means the non-profit hopes to boost that number even more.

Previously located in the United Way building, the new CDHS clinic doubles the number of available chairs from three to six.

With that, CDHS hopes to increase the number of patients they see by another thousand, all of whom either don’t have insurance or are on medical assistance.

“There is a provider shortage all over the nation, but especially in Minnesota, and children with medical assistance are extremely vulnerable to that shortage,” said Sarah Hayes Anderson, executive director for CDHS. “We hope to serve more children. Our mission is to create access to care and the more children we serve the more we’re living our mission.”

The growth doesn’t stop here though.

The organization still has six more unfinished rooms in the new clinic which they hope to open in the future and further increase the amount of patients they can see.