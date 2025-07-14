New date set for hearing in Iowa Attorney General’s lawsuit against Winneshiek County Sheriff

(KCRG) — According to court documents, a new date of September 12th has been set for the hearing for Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird’s lawsuit against Winneshiek County Sheriff Dan Marx.

Court documents said the original hearing was set for July 18th.

The lawsuit comes after he did not follow her direct orders to remove his Facebook post about ICE and replace it with a post written by her office. If he refused to follow her orders, she threatened to file to withhold state funding for the county and sheriff’s office.

The hearing is set for 9:00 am on September 12th.