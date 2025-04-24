New data says Minnesota’s air quality has gotten worse

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — Minnesota’s air quality has gotten worse according to new data from the American Lung Association.

The organization just released its State of the Air report on Wednesday, tracking ozone and particle pollution.

Olmsted County received an “F” grade when it comes to particle pollution, and it is a similar story in Iowa with Bremer County, the closest county to the ABC 6 News area that was mapped, also receiving an “F”.

The American Lung Association’s findings show Minnesota has more days with what is considered “unhealthy” air quality than have been reported in the last decade, with more than five days per year on average.