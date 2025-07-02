New children’s dental health clinic to open in Rochester

(ABC 6 News) – Children’s Dental Health Services is opening its new permanent location in Rochester with a ribbon cutting on Thursday, July 10th.

The location will be at 1615 14th Street Northwest, and supports CDHS’ mission to improve access to dental care for underserved children in southeastern Minnesota.

CDHS says the new facility was made possible through a generous grant from the Delta Dental of Minnesota Foundation.

Executive Director of CDHS Sarah Hayes Anderson expressed appreciation for the grant, saying in a statement “thanks to their generous support, we’ve been able to expand our capacity significantly and offer high-quality dental care to even more children than we ever thought possible!”

The facility will start with six fully equipped operatories, with plans to expand to twelve in the future. It will also serve as a hub for CDHS’ mobile and school-based dental programs. By January 2026, CDHS plans to increase its appointment capacity to provide dental care for an additional 1,000 children.